Free Ear and Medical Care Brings Relief to 1,000 Kaduna Residents

Around 1,000 people, majority of whom are from less privileged backgrounds in Zaria, received free ear and medical treatment in Kaduna.

This free medical outreach was part of the Oto-Rhino-Laryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON) 32nd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Kaduna in 2024.

The theme of the conference was “Advancing ORL Care in Nigeria: Innovation, Integration, and Impact,” in collaboration with the National Ear Care Center in Kaduna.

The outreach event held a few days ago at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, in Zaria.

Dr. Mustapha Abubakar, Medical Director of the National Ear Care Centre Kaduna and chairman of the conference, addressed the media, explaining that the event was organized in collaboration with the Association of ENT Surgeons and other health practitioners across the country.

“About 1,000 patients were screened, and we distributed 25 hearing aids for free to patients, along with medication,” he said.

According to Dr. Abubakar, the outreach was not limited to ear, nose, and throat diseases; health services were also provided for conditions such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, and hepatitis.

He described the event as a great success, highlighting the opportunity it provided for the public to access free drugs and treatment.

In terms of expectations, the MD said the goal was to raise awareness about the profession and inform the public that such services are available so that people can seek help whenever needed.

Similarly, Dr. Mohammed Sani, Coordinator of the Zaria outreach, elaborated on the success of the event. He explained that the primary aim of the outreach was to bring healthcare closer to those who cannot afford treatment due to financial constraints.

Some of the patients who received treatment expressed their excitement and appreciation to the management of the National Ear Care Centre for providing the free services.

Pictures of Residents receiving check up during the medical outreach in Zaria