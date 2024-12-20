FRCN revives annual lecture series, focuses on food security

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Africa’s largest radio network, has reignited its iconic Annual Lecture Series, now revamped as the FRCN Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony.

This year’s edition, themed “Food Security in Nigeria: Which Way Forward?”, marks a turning point for the organisation as it repositions itself to better serve Nigeria and Nigerians in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

This year’s event also introduces an awards ceremony, recognising exceptional organizations and staff contributing to national development.

FRCN Director-General, Dr Muhammed Bulama, commended the organising committee for their dedication and described this year’s event as a “dress rehearsal” for more impactful editions in the future.

“Our vision is to transform both the FRCN Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony and FRCN itself into worthy institutions that uplift the Nigerian people and unite the nation,” the DG stated.

Professor Abba Gambo, a renowned agriculture expert from the University of Maiduguri, along with a distinguished panel of discussants, delved into practical solutions to address food shortages, rising costs and related challenges.

The event coincides with President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of food as a national emergency, as outlined in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Notable government interventions, such as the establishment of the Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security and Livestock Development, underscore the urgency of the issue.

Despite these efforts, food insecurity persists due to factors like terrorist activities restricting farmers’ access to land, the impact of COVID-19, economic reforms, and reliance on food imports.