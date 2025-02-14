✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Fraudsters forfeit N232m, hotel, luxury cars in Benue

Map of Benue State
    By Hope Abah
Seven convicted fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State, have forfeited a total of N232.3 million, a hotel, luxury cars, and $4,977 to the federal government following their sentencing by Justice M.S. Abubakar of the Federal High Court.
The convicts—Tamaraudeinyefa Shedrack Brakekebebe, Godday Conference Brakekebebe, Terhemba Josiah Asagh, Nyiter Avalumun Elijah, Ahmed Alabi Akindele, Kennedy Torbem Ayanger, and Hwande Aondooungwa James—were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offences including cyber fraud, money laundering, and obtaining by false pretense.
Among the assets forfeited was Century Crip Inn Hotel in Gboko, allegedly built with fraud proceeds.
Also, luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz E350 4Matic and a Mercedes-Benz GLE, were seized. The convicts received sentences ranging from one to three years, with the option of fines and restitution to their victims.
The EFCC’s Special Task Force had tracked and arrested the fraudsters based on intelligence reports on their illicit activities.
Justice Abubakar convicted the suspects on Thursday in Makurdi after they pleaded guilty to the offence.
