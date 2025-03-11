Fraudster who preys on bereaved families remanded in Kano

A Kano Shari’a Court sitting in ‘Yan Alluna, Fagge Local Government Area, has remanded a suspected fraudster known for deceiving bereaved families by falsely claiming the deceased owed him money.
The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was caught attempting to defraud the family of a deceased man, Nasir Mansur, by claiming he was owed N300,000 for a supposed supply of yam at the beginning of Ramadan.
A suspicious family member raised the alarm, leading to the suspect’s arrest and handover to the police.
During his arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges.
The presiding judge, Khadi Umar Lawan Abubakar, ordered his remand until April 14, when judgment will be delivered.
