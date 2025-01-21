Fraud: World Bank sanctions two Nigerian companies, CEO

The World Bank Group has issued a 30-month ban on two Nigerian firms alongside their Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The firms are Viva Atlantic Limited and Technology House Limited with Mr Norman Bwuruk Didam as MD and CEO.

According to a statement by the Washington-based institution on Monday, the penalty was as a result of findings related to fraudulent, collusive, and corrupt activities connected to the National Social Safety Nets Project (NSSNP).

Investigations uncovered serious violations of the World Bank’s Anticorruption Framework during the 2018 procurement and subsequent contracting procedures involving Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Didam.

The bank said that Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Didam misrepresented a conflict of interest in their bids and accessed confidential tender information from public officials.

It added that these actions constituted fraudulent and collusive practices under its Anti-corruption Framework.

The World Bank further noted that Viva Atlantic Limited and Didam falsified the company’s experience records, submitted fake manufacturer’s authorisation letters, and provided inducements to project officials, which it classified as corrupt practices.

These infractions, according to the bank, directly violated the principles outlined in the World Bank’s Anticorruption Framework, leading to the imposition of sanctions.

The 30-month debarment prohibits Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and Didam from engaging in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group.

As part of settlement agreements with the World Bank, all three parties admitted their wrongdoing and agreed to rigorous integrity compliance conditions as a prerequisite for their release from debarment.