‘Fraud’: Kano Anti-graft agency arrests LG Chairman

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the Chairman of Kiru Local Government Area, Abdullahi Mohammed ,for allegedly selling a land originally designated for the Kafin Maiyaki Mini Stadium.

According to the commission’s investigation, a company called Mahasum purchased the plots meant for the stadium for over N100 million, with payments deposited directly into Mohammed’s personal account.

Confirming the arrest, the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Kabir Abba Kabir, revealed that Mohammed’s account received a total of N240 million between November 1, 2024, when he was sworn into office and February 27, 2025. The commission has since recovered the funds.

Mohammed is reportedly cooperating with investigators as authorities work to unravel the details of the fraudulent land sale and hold those responsible accountable.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to combating corruption and ensuring transparency in governance, with the suspect currently in custody as investigations continue.