FRANCE: President Macron’s popularity hits new low

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity dropped to a new low since his first election in 2017, in a poll published on Sunday.

Just 21 per cent of respondents to the Ifop poll published in the Journal de Dimanche newspaper expressed satisfaction with the president.

His popularity has sunk even lower than it did during the 2019 standoff with the “yellow vests” movement that saw weekly anti-Macron protests that lasted more than a year.

His popularity in Sunday’s poll was marginally lower than his 22 per cent score in November. 79 per cent of respondents to the poll expressed dissatisfaction (35) or great dissatisfaction (44) with Macron.