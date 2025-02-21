France officially recognises role of imam as profession

The French government on Tuesday officially recognised the role of an imam as a profession, adding it to the list of occupations by the French Employment Agency.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau made the announcement during the closing session of the second meeting of the French Islam Forum (FORIF), highlighting the significance of the recognition.

Retailleau said dialogue between the state and Muslim religious representatives should be based on trust and responsibility.

He emphasised that Muslims reject the distortion of their faith by extremist ideologies.

While affirming that the state should not interfere in religious institutions, Retailleau noted that it can provide support.

As part of the initiative, the role of an imam has been formally included in the official list of recognised professions in France.

He described the move as a historic step, marking the first such recognition in the country.

Additionally, he announced the creation of an official job description and employment contracts for imams, providing a structured framework for their work.

Retailleau also addressed concerns about Islamophobia in France, revealing that 173 anti-Muslim attacks were recorded last year.

He acknowledged, however, that the actual number is likely higher due to underreporting by victims.

To combat the crimes, the government will introduce a new complaint platform dedicated to reporting Islamophobic incidents.

Muslim chaplains working in hospitals and the military will now be officially recognised as part of public service, ensuring their roles are formally acknowledged within state institutions.

(Anadolu Agency)