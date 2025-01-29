FRANCE: ‘Forced displacement of Gazans would be unacceptable’

France on Tuesday said any forced displacement of Gazans would be “unacceptable” after US President Donald Trump proposed moving Gaza Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

“Any forced displacement of the population in Gaza would be unacceptable,” a French foreign ministry spokesman said when asked about Trump’s comments.

“It would not only be a serious violation of international law, but also a major hindrance to the two-state solution,” the spokesman said, referring to calls for Israeli and Palestinian states living side-by-side.

It would also be a “destabilisation factor (for) our close allies Egypt and Jordan”.

Egypt and Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas have also strongly opposed Trump’s proposal.