France donates operational equipment to NDLEA

The French government has commended the operational successes of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), especially in areas of illicit drug control and high rate of prosecution and conviction of offenders.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Marc Fonbaustier, gave the commendation while handing over some operational equipment donated by the French government to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the agency’s National Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the agency had done very well in the fight against illicit drugs and narcotics with over 57, 792 arrests; 9.9m kgs of seizures and 10,572 convictions within a space of four years. He added that Nigeria’s records of achievements in the fight against illicit drugs places the country in a good position for great partnership and collaboration with France.

SPONSOR AD

“You’re one of the best in the world in terms of fight against illicit drugs and narcotics because of your operational successes, which give NDLEA an edge in terms of arrests, seizures, high rate of convictions and as such we can learn some lessons from you while you learn from us as well,” Ambassador Fonbaustier said.

In his remark, Marwa expressed appreciation for the donation of the equipment to NDLEA.

“Nigeria and France have been good partners, especially following the recent state visit by President Bola Tinubu to France. The equipment are very important operational tools that will go a long way to enhance our work,” Marwa said.

He noted earlier requests for special training on investigation and cyber transactions as well as support for the Alternative Development Project initiative of the agency aimed at encouraging cannabis growers to embrace alternative crops.