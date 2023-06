Despite working in different countries, four Nigerian identical brothers are performing this year’s Hajj together in Saudi Arabia. In this short video, the brothers from…

Despite working in different countries, four Nigerian identical brothers are performing this year’s Hajj together in Saudi Arabia.

In this short video, the brothers from Kwara State, tell Daily Trust about the motivation to collectively perform the pilgrimage together, their experience and future plans.

