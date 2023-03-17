Four Kogi Poly lecturers sacked over fraud, sexual harassment, others

The management of the Kogi state polytechnic, Lokoja, has dismissed four senior lecturers from service for alleged acts of gross misconduct bordering on fraud, sexual…

The management of the Kogi state polytechnic, Lokoja, has dismissed four senior lecturers from service for alleged acts of gross misconduct bordering on fraud, sexual harassment and other offences.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Uredo Omale, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

She said the concerned lecturers were dismissed for misconduct, bordering on “sexual harassment, victimization of female students, absconding from duties, insubordination, falsification of records, disobedience to lawful order and diversion of TETFUND training grant”.

According to her, the dismissal of the lecturers was sequel to the approval by the Governing Council of Kogi State Polytechnic at its 68th meeting.

“Some offences of the dismissed lecturers (Mr. Ipinmoroti Samuel Adejoro and Mrs. Adegoke Kehinde Vivian), include, disobedience to lawful order, falsification of document to obtain training grant and diversion of the said training grant to the tune of 22,676,500.00 and 21,204,000.00 respectively,” the statement stressed.

The investigating panel further directed the management of the institution to use available legal means to recover from Mr. Ipinmoroti and Mrs. Adegoke the total sum of N22,676,500 and N21,204,000, being the funds they allegedly collected as training grants without undergoing the training at the approved University in Malaysia.

Also, the statement added that “Mrs. Slyvester Ojone Blessing was dismissed for allegedly absconding from duty from 5th January, 2020 to 31st July, 2022 and should refund the sum of 1,356,653.79, being the unearned salaries drawn from the Government within the period of absconding”.

In a related development, the governing council of the polytechnic has approved the promotion of eight principal lecturers to the rank of chief lecturers.

However, the Chairman of the Governing Council lauded the management of the institution under Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, for its dedication to service, calling for more positive reforms for sustainable academic development and excellence in the institution.

Meanwhile, the Provost of the institution, Dr Usman has appreciated the Chairman and Members of the Governing Council for the sustained support and consistent encouragement.

The rector specifically appreciated governor Yahaya Bello for providing the enablement for the entrenching reforms by not interfering in the internal administration of the polytechnic.