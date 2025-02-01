Four killed as Anambra taskforce vehicle rams into tipper

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives in an accident involving the vehicle of the Anambra State Special Anti-Tout Squad, a sand-laden tipper and one other vehicle.

Th three vehicles were a private Toyota Hummer bus with registration number UWN763XA, a government-owned Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number, and a Mercedes Benz tipper.

It was learnt that the accident occured along the Onitsha-Owerri Road axis of Oba, near New Road Junction in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the taskforce vehicle rammed into the tipper as he was driving out of a junction of the road, during a daily stop and search operation.

According to eyewitnesses, about eight persons were in the branded Toyota Hiace bus carrying the anti-tout operatives before the incident occurred.

One of the eyewitnesses, who identified herself simply as Chinwe, and who lives in the area said, “The branded Toyota vehicle had about eight young men as the occupants and was speeding when it rammed into the tipper fully loaded with sand.

“The operatives were on their routine stop and search operations when they rammed into the tipper which was coming out from another junction of the road.

“After the accident happened, the occupants of the vehicle were trapped and passers-by were the ones bringing out their bodies. About four lifeless bodies were brought out while those injured were rushed to the hospital.

A viral video showed the scene of the accident with the bodies on the road while bystanders rescued the injured persons.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the accident, attributing it to a route violation.

Onabe said, “Five male adults were involved in the crash. Four males lost their lives and one was injured.

“The rescue operation was carried out by Anambra State Anti-tout personnel. The crashed vehicles have been cleared from the road, allowing for a smooth flow of traffic.

“It is important to note that the FRSC rescue team was initially hindered in performing their duties due to an attack by local youths from the Oba community who claimed the crash was caused by certain people and insisted representatives representatives of those people before any rescue could be done. The team had no option than to leave but, returned after the police and other armed agencies arrived.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased victims.”

She advised motorists against dangerous driving and route violations, especially on the expressway.

She also appealed to the public to allow FRSC teams carry out rescue operations and clearing of obstructions as any delay could cause loss of lives.