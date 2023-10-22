Four die in A/Ibom auto crashes

In a statement released over the weekend, James blamed the cause of the accident on overspeeding on the part of the tricyclist and inadequate lighting systems from both vehicles to enable clear visibility.

James stated that one was injured in the crash which occurred along Itu-Uyo road at 5 am on Saturday which involved a Mack Truck with the registration number KMM412XA and a tricycle with registration number ETN815WR.

Public Enlightenment Officer, FRSC, Paul James said three persons including two females and one male were confirmed dead in an auto crash on Saturday in Itu local government area.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of four persons in two different auto crashes in Uyo and Itu Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

He said the injured person had been taken to the hospital for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue.

Similarly, the Public Enlightenment Officer said the collision between a tanker vehicle and a 406 Peugeot car along Stadium Road by Uruaebot market, in Uyo Akwa Ibom State, resulted in the death of a man.

“A fatal crash occurred on Saturday 21st October 2023 along Itu – Uyo road about 0555hrs, involving a Mack truck with registration number KMM412XA and a tricycle (keke) with registration number ETN815WR.

“Three females and one male, all adults were involved. Two out of the three females and the male were confirmed dead while one of the females sustained injuries.

“FRSC operatives mobilized and moved swiftly to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured were moved to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention while the deceased were deposited at a morgue.

He continued, “When an inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factors to the crash were speeding on the part of the tricyclist and inadequate lighting systems from both vehicles to enable clear visibility. After immediate evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic.

He further stated that “On Thursday 19th October 2023, a fatal crash occurred along the Stadium road by Uruaebot market, about 1040hrs, involving a Tanker with registration number – MHA869XA and a 406 PEUGEOT with registration number – CL775ABC. “The one person involved was confirmed dead, and deposited at the Hospital Morgue. FRSC operatives arrived at the crash scene, having received a report of the incident. It was gathered, upon enquiry, that speeding and inadequate display of caution signs were the causal factors of the crash.”

James mentioned that the Sector Commander, FRSC command, Akwa Ibom State, Matthew Olonisaye, urged road users to be extremely cautious about the foggy weather while using the roads during the early hours of the day due to poor visibility.

He stated that the accidents could have been avoided if the people had taken into cognizance safety precautions, and not given to abuse of the privileges of having good roads without adherence to traffic rules and regulations.