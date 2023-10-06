✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

Foundation to organise free screening for cancer in Abuja

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) will soon hold its annual awareness walk and fundraising campaign against cancer. In a statement the founder and Chief Executive…

Medicaid Cancer Foundation

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) will soon hold its annual awareness walk and fundraising campaign against cancer.

In a statement the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, said the programme tagged: #WalkAwayCancer2023, was slated for Saturday, October 28.

She said this year’s event, themed: “A March of Hope”, was dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and mobilising support for individuals confronting the “formidable adversary”.

She further said, “Our annual free breast and cervical cancer screenings are part of our commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for women as well as educate the general public on the most common form of cancer affecting women.”

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: