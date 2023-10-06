Foundation to organise free screening for cancer in Abuja

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) will soon hold its annual awareness walk and fundraising campaign against cancer. In a statement the founder and Chief Executive…

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) will soon hold its annual awareness walk and fundraising campaign against cancer.

In a statement the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, said the programme tagged: #WalkAwayCancer2023, was slated for Saturday, October 28.

She said this year’s event, themed: “A March of Hope”, was dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and mobilising support for individuals confronting the “formidable adversary”.

She further said, “Our annual free breast and cervical cancer screenings are part of our commitment to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for women as well as educate the general public on the most common form of cancer affecting women.”

