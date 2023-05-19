Foundation sponsors 124 orphans to tertiary institutions

No fewer than 124 orphans have graduated from tertiary institutions across the country through the support of the Islamic Orphanage Foundation, Kwara State. The chairman…

No fewer than 124 orphans have graduated from tertiary institutions across the country through the support of the Islamic Orphanage Foundation, Kwara State.

The chairman of the foundation, Architect Saifullahi Alege, disclosed this during an empowerment programme for the orphans with various start-up tools.

According to him, orphans occupy a special place in Islam and their care should go beyond Western education.

“So far, we have produced 124 graduates among our orphans, including medical doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects and other professionals. One of our females made history recently when she bagged first class in her department from ABU, Zaria, which has never happened before,” he said.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the foundation’s effort towards assisting orphans.