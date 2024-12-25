Foundation secures release of 40 inmates

A non-governmental organisation, The Victory Idewele Foundation (VIF), has announced the donation of N10 million to cover court fines for about 40 eligible inmates.

During visits to the Koton-Karfe, Kabba and Ankpa Correctional Centres in Kogi State, it also called for nationwide rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society, according to a statement it issued.

Speaking during the visit, the founder, Innocent Idewele, said the mission of the group was to bring hope and empowerment to inmates.

He noted that the foundation aims to give inmates a second chance by facilitating their release and supporting their reintegration into society.

He said: “Our mission here is to free some of the inmates with options of fines and compensate where necessary. We are not just releasing them to go back to society but ensuring they undergo rehabilitation through fully funded skill acquisition programmes.

“We are committed to providing them with accommodation, feeding, and training, leading to start-up capital for their chosen trades. This will help them achieve self-reliance and contribute positively to society.”