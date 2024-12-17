Foundation provides medical services to Adamawa community

The Sabundu Badeh Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in honour of the late Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, recently concluded a two-day medical outreach at the Satama Hanutu Badeh Memorial Clinic in Vimtim community of Adamawa state.

Part of the outreach was the provision of essential healthcare services and facilities and empowerment support to underserved populations, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grants for youth and low-income traders, reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development at the grassroots level.

The outreach delivered a wide range of medical services, such as general consultations, point-of-care testing, eye examinations, Hepatitis B and C screenings, blood pressure monitoring, and blood sugar testing, a statement by the Foundation has said.

Captain Alex Badeh, son of the late Air Chief Marshal and a Trustee of the Foundation, reflected on the personal significance of the outreach saying “This initiative is deeply rooted in my father’s vision of service to humanity and his belief in the power of service – to uplift, to inspire, and to provide tangible solutions to the challenges faced by communities.

“Our goal is not only to offer immediate healthcare solutions but to stimulate a sense of hope and resilience within our homeland, Vimtim,. Through these efforts, we continue to uphold his legacy of giving back and equipping individuals with the resources for a sustainable future,” said Captain Badeh.