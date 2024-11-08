Foundation partners LASUSTECH on tech training for students

An innovation lab in Nigeria, SAIL Innovation Lab, has partnered with the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu on tech training and development for its students.

The SAIL Innovation Lab is an initiative of the SAIL Empowerment Foundation, founded by the representative of the Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, and his wife, Mrs Feyisola Abiru.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5-day tech boot camp and Tech Summit, tagged, Dare to Dream, held at LASUSTECH, Senator Abiru expressed his commitment to developing the capacity of young people.

He stressed the importance of tech and digital innovation in positioning young people for the enormous possibilities in the tech space.

He said: “ You are the next generation of leaders, innovators, and creators who will harness the immense power of technology to solve pressing challenges, create new opportunities, and drive social and economic progress.”

He said the partnership between SAIL Innovation Lab and LASUSTECH is geared towards positioning the students to harness opportunities in the fields of Artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and virtual reality.