Foundation launches support for Zamfara women

The Aziza Development Foundation has launched its “LightHer” programme in Zamfara State aimed to enhance financial inclusion for women in underserved areas.

The initiative, in partnership with the Zamfara State Investment and Property Development Company Limited (ZSIPDCL), provides essential skills in financial literacy and business management.

Unveiled in Gusau LGA, the programme targets 1,300 women and girls, offering training in financial literacy, business practices and digital finance.

Hajiya Mariam Yaro, Managing Director (MD) of ZSIPDCL, said, “Empowering women is critical for community development. The LightHer initiative will equip women with the necessary skills to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

“The programme is designed to stimulate economic growth by integrating women into the financial system, thus fostering a broader community resilience.”

The founder of Aziza Development Foundation, Funmi Okubanjo, said, “We are committed to unlocking opportunities for women in rural areas. Our goal is to help them build sustainable businesses and enhance their livelihoods.”