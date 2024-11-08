Foundation launches arts to promote peace in N/Delta

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has launched a series of arts and culture-based inter-community solidarity activities for social cohesion and alternative paths to Niger Delta’s security.

Aniekan Archibong, PIND’s Project Lead, said the initiative, through dance, drama, music and interactive experiences, sought to build trust and open dialogue between diverse communities, creating platforms for peaceful collaboration and conflict resolution.

“This initiative is vital in bridging divides between communities affected by violence and conflict.

“Arts and culture provide a uniqe avenue for fostering unity and building relationships, promoting peace, and reducing the drivers of violence

The arts-based activities will involve direct participation from youth, women, community members, and security actors, with 16 communities across Bayelsa and Delta States benefiting from these efforts.

“Each event will create the space for communities to express their cultural heritage while addressing social issues and promoting unity.

“The activity aims to enhance social harmony, strengthen cooperation, and promote non-violent solutions to communal conflict.

“By promoting inclusive participation and encouraging collaboration between communities and by integrating local cultural expressions with peacebuilding strategies, this initiative will contribute to long-term security and stability in the Niger Delta, helping to build resilient communities in the face of persistent.”