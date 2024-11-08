✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Foundation launches arts to promote peace in N/Delta

    By Seun Adeuyi

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has launched a series of arts and culture-based inter-community solidarity activities for social cohesion and alternative paths to Niger Delta’s security.

Aniekan Archibong, PIND’s Project Lead, said the initiative, through dance, drama, music and interactive experiences, sought to build trust and open dialogue between diverse communities, creating platforms for peaceful collaboration and conflict resolution.

“This initiative is vital in bridging divides between communities affected by violence and conflict.   

“Arts   and   culture   provide   a   uniqe   avenue   for   fostering   unity   and   building relationships,   promoting   peace,   and reducing   the   drivers   of   violence

The arts-based activities will involve direct participation from youth, women, community members,   and   security   actors,   with 16   communities   across   Bayelsa   and   Delta   States benefiting from these efforts. 

“Each event will create the space for communities to express their cultural heritage while addressing social issues and promoting unity. 

“The activity aims to enhance social harmony, strengthen cooperation, and promote non-violent solutions to communal conflict.

“By promoting inclusive participation and encouraging collaboration between communities and by  integrating   local  cultural expressions  with   peacebuilding   strategies, this initiative  will contribute to long-term security and stability in the Niger Delta, helping to build resilient communities in the face of persistent.”

 

