Foundation honours 8 health workers for outstanding performance

The Aminu Magashi Garba Foundation (AMG) has honoured eight health workers for their outstanding performance in the provision of health care services in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They are Medinat Uthman of Mabushi Clinic as the Most Patients-Friendly Staff of the Year; Iorbee Kaior of Bwari Area Council as the Most Dedicated Volunteer of the Year; and Amos Grace, of Gwagwalada Township Clinic as the Most Dedicated Staff of the Year.

Others are Salmat Salihu as the Most Punctual Staff of the Year; Toyin Onyilo as the Most Compliant Staff of the Year, Umar Bako as the Most Compliant Staff; Yusuf Samo as the Most Punctual Staff; and Iyabo Omotoke Balogun as the Most Hygienic Staff of the Year.

The health workers, who were drawn from Kuje, Gwagwalada and Bwari area councils of the FCT, bagged the Dr Aminu Magashi Annual Heroic Health Award, 2023.

The awardees received cash gift, plaque and certificate.

The coordinator of the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) and founder of the AMG Foundation, Dr Aminu Magashi Garba, said the award was instituted to recognise and encourage frontline health workers in their services to humanity.

Speaking during the award ceremony, which was organised in collaboration with the Heroic Discovery and Community Development Centre (HEDCODEC) yesterday in Abuja, he disclosed that during the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of health workers made sacrifices and took risks to save the lives of patients and even during emergencies.

The chairman of the National Advocates for Health (NA4H), Mohammed Usman, said efforts of the health workers saved lives and restored confidence in the health system.

The executive director of HEDCODEC, Kabir Abddulsalam, said it was important to provide health workers with all the support and recognition they deserved.

