Foundation, firm partner for peace in N/Delta

images (78)
    By Seun Adeuyi

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc (OOPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering community development, peacebuilding and sustainable economic growth within the Niger Delta.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Tunji Idowu, PIND’s Executive Director, Dr. Effiong Essien, Programme Director of PIND, emphasised the significance of the partnership.

“This MOU represents a new chapter in building peace and fostering sustainable development in the Niger Delta. By aligning our expertise and resources with OOPC, we aim to create lasting impact in these communities, addressing conflicts and promoting economic empowerment in tangible ways,” he said.

Dr. Graham Hefer, Chief Executive Officer of Okomu Oil Palm Company, highlighted the enduring commitment of OOPC to its host communities.

“For over a decade, OOPC has worked with its host communities through CSR initiatives to foster development. This partnership with PIND further cements our commitment to addressing critical areas such as peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and sustainable development.

“With PIND’s credibility and expertise, we are confident this collaboration will bring visible, long-term benefits to both the communities and our operations.”

 

