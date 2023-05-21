Foundation equips sewing workshops in FCT Schools

The Incentivised Pilot Sewing Schools’ Championship 2023 (SSCP23) has provided a platform for establishing and equipping workshops in three selected schools in the Federal Capital…

The SSCP23 was initiated by a non-governmental organisation, Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), supported and sponsored by UNESCO, FCT Education Secretariat and other relevant partners.

The essence of the Incentivised SSCP23 was to strengthen stakeholders and governments’ support for Vocational Education and Training (VET) through the establishment of workshops in schools.

Over 1000 youths majorly from Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), Senior Secondary Schools (SS) and out-of-school youths from ages 12 to 20 participated in sewing competitions across the six (6) Area Councils of the FCT at the second stage of the competition.

The final stage of the FCT SSCP23, tagged: “Championship Finals & Up-skilling Sewing Boot Camp”, was a 5-day fully residential workshop for the 54 best contestants from the Six FCT Area Councils which took place between April 23 and 29, 2023, where winners of various categories emerged.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Abuja, the LMF’s Executive Director, Mrs. Roseline Ojochenemi Osikoye, said three schools got over 30 sewing machines and workshop equipment.

According to her, gold, silver and bronze champions got 15, 10 and 5 sewing equipment – a mix of industrial, manual and special purpose sewing equipment, respectively.

She however emphasised the need to sustain the sewing schools’ championship through the support of the relevant government agencies and partners to make it a yearly and national competition.

On his part, the Secretary General, Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Olagunju Lateef, said they are happy to be part of the project and hoped that more of such initiatives would come on board to empower the youth.