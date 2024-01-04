Foundation donates vehicle to Kano police command

A Kano-based non-governmental organisation, Zaytun Humanitarian Foundation (ZHF), has donated an operational vehicle to Kano Police Command. Speaking, the chairperson of the foundation, Hajiya Badria…

A Kano-based non-governmental organisation, Zaytun Humanitarian Foundation (ZHF), has donated an operational vehicle to Kano Police Command.

Speaking, the chairperson of the foundation, Hajiya Badria Bashir Alkali, while handing over the vehicle; a branded Toyota Hilux with chassis No. MROFX22G7B1322516 said the gesture was aimed at enhancing the operations of the police and to strengthen their capacity towards protecting the lives and properties of the people.

Represented by the Programme Officer, Muhammad Sani, she said, “We are here to support the Kano State Police Command in addressing the security challenges within the state. The foundation is hereby officially donating a branded Toyota Hilux with chassis No. MROFX22G7B1322516 to the Kwalli Divisional Office.

“The donation is to appreciate, support and ginger the police officers of the division for their services to the communities and also encourage them in performing their duties.”

She extended the foundation’s hope that the vehicle would be put into judicious use and be maintained accordingly.

On his part, Kano Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, appreciated the gesture and assured them of putting the vehicle into use immediately as it would go a long way in supporting the operations of officers in the designated duty posts.

He therefore called on other organisations as well as philanthropists to imbibe the culture of extending support as security is a matter of not only the government but everyone.