Foundation distributes Zakat in Kwara

The beneficiaries, comprising men, women, students, and entrepreneurs, were selected after submitting evaluation forms to determine their eligibility.

The distribution covered various forms of assistance, including medical and educational support, accommodation, debt relief, welfare and empowerment initiatives.

Additionally, items such as generators, sewing and weaving machines, bundles of clothing, foodstuffs, including bags of rice and grains were distributed, along with cash.

Dr Abdullahi Ishola, a Zakat expert, highlighted a concerning trend among civil servants and salaried workers who often neglected their Zakat obligations.

He noted that many mistakenly believe they are not liable for Zakat because they are not business owners or wealthy individuals.

However, he pointed out that some earn monthly salaries that exceed the nisab (minimum threshold) for Zakat, yet they fail to fulfill the obligation.

Engr Bashir Olalekan Ariyo, the Kwara State coordinator of the foundation, stated that the programme aims to eradicate poverty, revealing that over N18 million was spent on this year’s initiative.

Misbauhdeen Ismail, Head of Monitoring and Evaluation of the foundation, added that the foundation has extended its reach to 27 states in Nigeria.

He noted that the positive impact of Zakat has led many in the South East and South South regions to embrace Islam and encouraged Muslims to remain steadfast in giving sadaqat (voluntary charity) to assist even more people.