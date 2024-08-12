Fouad Lababidi Islamic Academy graduates 115 students

Fouad Lababidi Islamic Academy has graduated eight students who completed memorising the Holy Qur’an, 63 others who finished their Senior Secondary School, and 44 that…

Fouad Lababidi Islamic Academy has graduated eight students who completed memorising the Holy Qur’an, 63 others who finished their Senior Secondary School, and 44 that completed their basic education.

The principal, Hajiya Rakiya Bamalli, announced this on Saturday in Abuja during the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day.

Hajiya Rakiya, who commended the students for their remarkable dedication and performance throughout the academic year, also recognised the commitment of the teachers and the support of parents to their achievements.

The chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Aminu Yau Rano, in his opening remarks, encouraged the graduating students to carry the flag of the school wherever they go and showcase the training and discipline they received.

He commended the teachers for their excellent work but reminded them that there is always room for improvement.

He urged the parents to continue to be involved in their children’s education, emphasizing that their role should not be left entirely to the teachers.

The Chairman of the Muslim Community Centre Governing Board, Senator U. K. Umar, Sarkin Kibiya, also congratulated the graduating students and expressed his hope for a brighter future ahead for them.

He also appreciated the staff and parents for their dedication to ensuring that the students received quality education at the centre.

Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Ingada, the chief presenter of the school’s annual magazine, The Learner, unveiled the 27th edition during the event.

He advised the graduating students to carry on the spirit of curiosity and not to be deterred by the challenges that lie ahead.

Engineer Bashir Tahir, an ex-student of the school, launched the magazine with a donation of N1 million. Also, a former PTA exco member, Alhaji Jibril Nasir, contributed N250,000 during the launch of the magazine.

Engineer Ibrahim Buga, the outgoing Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), advised the students to recognise the importance of time and reflect on how they use it wisely as they move on to the next level.

He urged the school management and board to strive for excellence in everything they do and to establish a system of self-assessment for the sake of Allah.

He expressed his gratitude to the board members for their good relationship and cooperation.

The Coordinator of Madrasatul Tahfizul Qur’an, Dr Gwani Ibrahim Malami, presented eight students who had successfully memorized the Holy Qur’an.

He said one of the graduating huffaz (memorisers), Maimuna Muhammad Sani, represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Qur’anic competition held last year in Yobe State.

Senator Umar presented certificates to the memorisers of the Tahfizul Qur’an.

The Mother of the Day, Hajiya Hussaina Abbas Tajudeen, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was represented by Hajiya Salamatu A. Pate.

She emphasised that parents should be mindful of their primary responsibilities in raising God-fearing families by instilling in them the heritage of Islamic norms and values.

She said that is essential for promoting positive changes in attitude, peaceful coexistence and tolerance within our diverse society.

To the celebrants, she encouraged them to have the fear of their Creator, Allah, embrace curiosity and lifelong learning and pursue their dreams with passion and determination.