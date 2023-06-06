FOSLA Academy to represent Nigeria at World Secondary Schools tourney

FOSLA Academy Karshi-Abuja will represent Nigeria at the 2023 World Secondary Schools football tournament to be held from July 22nd to 31st in Morocco. The…

FOSLA Academy Karshi-Abuja will represent Nigeria at the 2023 World Secondary Schools football tournament to be held from July 22nd to 31st in Morocco.

The Academy is representing Nigeria as the current champions of the National Principals’ Cup which was revived by the immediate past Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare.

It will be recalled that in the past six years FOSLA Academy have dominated the football event at the FCT chapter of All Secondary School Games.

Meanwhile, the school has appealed to Nigerians to adopt and facilitate its participation in the World School Football Championship being organized by the International School Sport Federation (ISF).

Godwin Bamigboye who is Chairman FOSLA Academy Action Committee on Participation in the World School Football Championship said that FOSLA, at this level, should be seen as a Nigerian Project.

He explained that within a space of 12 years, FOSLA Academy has made visible and tangible progress and achievement in academics and Sports.

The sports administrator further stated that among all other verifiable achievements, FOSLA Academy’s overwhelming performance in the National Principals’ Cup also brought to the limelight Onuche Ogbelu who as an SS3 student played for the Flying Eagles at the 2023 AFCON.

Bamigboye, therefore, called on the Federal Government, public and private organizations including philanthropic-minded Nigerians to join hands in helping FOSLA Academy to emerge champions of the 2023 edition of the World School Football Championship.

FOSLA Academy Karshi founded by a former NFF president, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, combines education with football.

