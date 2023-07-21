FOSLA Academy holds graduation, unveils team for Morocco trip

FOSLA Academy in Karshi-Abuja yesterday held its 7th Graduation and Award ceremony for Junior and Senior Secondary School students. Speaking at the auspicious occasion, a…

FOSLA Academy in Karshi-Abuja yesterday held its 7th Graduation and Award ceremony for Junior and Senior Secondary School students.

Speaking at the auspicious occasion, a former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president and proprietor of the Academy, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, said the students were found worthy both in academics and character.

He urged them not to relent in their efforts but ensure that they emerge the best in their chosen careers.

He further revealed that 70 percent of the graduating students who are on the Academy’s scholarship will be encouraged to further their studies up to university level.

Lulu also used the opportunity to unveil the Academy players who will be representing the country at the World Secondary Schools’ Football Championship holding in Morocco

The send forth match between the FOSLA Academy team and FOSLA Football Club, which was the academy’s last tune – up match before their trip to Morocco ended in a 1-1 draw.

FOSLA FC players who are currently playing in the Nigeria NationWide League One are all products of the Academy studying at the Nasarawa State University Keffi.

In attendance at the highly entertaining match was the proprietor of the school, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Secretary of board of FOSLA Academy, Patrick Ngwaogu, Chairman of FOSLA FC, Godwin Bamigboye and other Football enthusiasts.

The Morocco bound FOSLA Academy team is expected to depart Nigeria on Friday, July 21.

