Forward Ebonyi: A New Dawn of Rapid Development

By Jeff Ukachukwu

Ebonyi State is in a new era of transformation, where progress is not just promised but actively delivered. With a clear vision and unwavering dedication, Governor Francis Nwifuru leads and reshapes the state’s economic and social landscape, ensuring that development reaches every corner. His leadership is a fusion of innovation, strategic planning, and people-centred governance, focused on infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic empowerment. By fostering partnerships at both local and international levels, he is unlocking new opportunities that position Ebonyi as a beacon of growth and prosperity. His commitment goes beyond mere governance; it is a mission to uplift lives, strengthen communities, and establish Ebonyi as a model for sustainable development in Nigeria. He aims to position Ebonyi as “the salt of the nation” by ensuring sustainable growth and a high standard of living for its people. By fostering a government built on transparency and accountability, he has gained the trust and support of Ebonyians, making it clear that progress is a shared responsibility and instilling confidence in the governance of Ebonyi State.

Unlike leaders who chase quick fixes and temporary applause, Governor Nwifuru is playing the long game—one that prioritizes deep-rooted, transformative change over fleeting successes. He understands that real progress is built on a foundation of well-planned policies and decisive action. His approach is meticulous, ensuring every initiative is carefully crafted to stand the test of time. His administration creates pathways for lasting prosperity, from revitalizing agriculture and strengthening healthcare systems to providing clean water access and enhancing educational standards. Through his vision, Ebonyi is not just growing—it is evolving, embracing a future where opportunity thrives and no one is left behind. His results-oriented governance has led to visible transformation across sectors, reinforcing his commitment to building a prosperous state where every citizen can thrive. This long-term vision ensures the stability and sustainability of the state’s development, making it an attractive prospect for potential investors.

Ebonyi State has vast agricultural potential, and Governor Nwifuru envisions an economy driven by agro-industrialization. His administration has taken decisive steps to boost food security, enhance farmers’ productivity, and ensure economic independence through agriculture. Initiatives include distributing 31,000 bags of fertilizer to farmers, significantly improving crop yields. Additionally, 2,960 agricultural machines, including pumping machines, grinding machines, cassava processing machines, and livestock feeds, have been provided to enhance farming operations. The revitalization of Nkaliki Hatchery has expanded poultry farming with 15,000 layers and 20,400 broilers, creating an estimated 2,000 jobs. The Ebonyi Fertilizer Chemical Company Ltd has been fully revitalized to manufacture a variety of fertilizers, ensuring improved agricultural productivity. These initiatives have not only boosted the agricultural sector but also contributed to the overall economic growth of the state. Furthermore, the state has paid a counterpart fund of ₦200 million to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to support agricultural projects for 2023 and 2024. Recognizing the role of modern technology in agriculture, the administration is also introducing smart farming techniques, training farmers in innovative methods, and expanding access to credit facilities, ensuring that agriculture becomes not just a means of subsistence but a thriving industry that contributes significantly to the state’s economy.

Water is a fundamental resource for agriculture, health, and sanitation. Recognizing this, Governor Nwifuru has prioritized extensive water supply projects to improve access across the state. The reactivation of the Oferekpe Water Scheme now ensures water supply to Izzi, Abakaliki, Ebonyi, and Ezza North and South LGAs. Restoration of high and low lift facilities in the Abakaliki Water Scheme and Iboko Water Reservoir provides a consistent water supply. A new water supply system is under construction in Ishiagu to serve the entire Ivo Local Government Area. The Ezillo Water Treatment Plant has been fully revitalized, ending perennial water scarcity in the region. By ensuring that clean water is accessible across urban and rural areas, the administration addresses critical health and hygiene challenges, reduces the prevalence of waterborne diseases, and improves overall living standards.

A strong healthcare system is a pillar of any progressive society. Governor Nwifuru’s administration has implemented numerous policies and investments to improve healthcare infrastructure, enhance medical personnel welfare, and ensure accessible medical services for all residents. The state has procured four MRI machines and medical supplies for 13 General Hospitals. 195 new medical personnel have been hired to enhance service delivery, each receiving a salary increase of ₦150,000. Additionally, 42 SUVs have been distributed to doctors, 20 ambulances deployed for emergency response, and motorcycles provided for field health workers to ensure healthcare reaches remote areas. An allocation of ₦100 million has been made for routine immunization programs, alongside awareness campaigns for cancer, sickle cell disease, and epidemic prevention.

Beyond equipment and personnel, the government is investing in healthcare infrastructure, with plans to upgrade existing hospitals and construct new health centres to bring medical services closer to the people. The administration also works on an advanced diagnostic centre, ensuring residents no longer travel long distances for specialized tests and treatments. Modern maternity wards and neonatal care units are being established in major hospitals to reduce maternal and infant mortality. Rural health initiatives have also been launched, deploying mobile clinics to underserved areas to provide essential medical care, vaccinations, and health education. By fostering partnerships with international health organizations, the state ensures that best practices and modern treatment protocols are adopted, elevating the standard of healthcare delivery in Ebonyi. Governor Nwifuru’s vision is to create a health system where no resident is denied quality care due to financial constraints, making universal healthcare access a tangible reality for all Ebonyians.

Governor Nwifuru understands that infrastructure development is fundamental to economic growth and social progress. As a trained builder, he prioritizes roads, bridges, and public utilities to enhance connectivity, boost commerce, and improve the quality of life. His administration has constructed and rehabilitated over 700 kilometres of roads, linking rural and urban areas. Several key projects have been completed, including Ishielu Water Works Road, Nnorom Street, Udude – Ukwuakpu Street, Emefor, and Alo Streets. Ongoing projects include the 23km Ezillo – Ezzagu Road, 10.1km Ovudechi Iziogo Road, 3.76km Ihemechi – Okposi Road, and 7.23km Iziogo – Ndiokeeda Road. Urban renewal projects such as the Ayodele Junction Erei Road and Akanu Ibiam Roundabout – Oyoyo Junction – Presbyterian Church Road are also underway.

Education is a powerful driver of economic growth and social mobility. Governor Nwifuru is investing significantly in basic and higher education to equip citizens with knowledge and skills for self-reliance and national development. Infrastructure development includes the construction of 39 Model Secondary Schools featuring modern classrooms, laboratories, and examination halls. Six state-of-the-art primary schools are also under construction, each a one-story building with 12 classrooms. Over 1,000 teachers have been hired, and free textbooks, notebooks, and laptops have been distributed to public schools to enhance the quality of education. At the tertiary level, the administration establishes the University of ICT in Oferekpe, Izzi, and the University of Aerospace Engineering in Ezza, with ongoing academic and administrative developments. Scholarship programs include 300 foreign scholarships for postgraduate studies and 700 local scholarships for Master’s and PhD programs, with a target to graduate 8,000 Ebonyians under the scheme by 2031.

Governor Francis Nwifuru exemplifies the power of progress through his commitment to sustainable development, innovative policies, and impactful leadership. Under his administration, Ebonyi State has witnessed remarkable strides in agriculture, water resources, healthcare, infrastructure, and education. Without excessive publicity, Governor Nwifuru lets his results speak for him, demonstrating that authentic leadership is about action, transformation, and dedicated service to the people. Through strategic governance and visionary planning, Ebonyi State is steadily evolving into a model of progress and development. His unwavering commitment to long-term prosperity ensures that the policies and projects implemented today will have lasting benefits for future generations. As Ebonyi continues to rise in prominence on the national stage, Governor Nwifuru’s legacy of purposeful governance will remain a beacon of inspiration for leaders across the country.