Forum seeks support for N6bn Abuja mosque project

The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), custodian of Al-Noor mosque, Abuja, has sought support to complete the popular Al-Noor mosque, Abuja, to the tune of N6bn.

The Director-General of the centre, Dr Kabir Kabo Usman, made the call in Abuja at the commendation and 10th anniversary of ICICE and Al-Noor Mosque dinner in honour of major donors of its ongoing expansion project.

He commended those who had earlier donated N2.2bn to the project.

“Initially, we booked, planned and asked for donation of about N3.15bn and at a go, we generated about N2.2bn and now, we’re on course, but we know the prices of building materials and whatever have increased.

“So, we’re targeting completing the project by the end of this year when we have to spend positively between N5bn and N6bn and that is the challenge we’ve got and that’s why we said people should contribute in cash and also in kind.”

The founder of the mosque and the centre, Aminu Baba-Kusa, represented by his son, Mahmud, said the centre would provide quality education, authentic Islamic knowledge and the propagation of knowledge on Islamic banking and finance, and related capital market products.

Chairman, ICICE Advisory Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, urged Muslims to secure a house for themselves in paradise by contributing towards the completion of the Al-Noor masjid expansion project.

A former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Shamsudeen Usman, said the project was being implemented with the best international standards.