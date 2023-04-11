Forum raises alarm over rising drug abuse cases

Stakeholders and experts have raised an alarm over the rising cases of drug abuse among Nigerians, especially the youths and women and called for concerted…

Stakeholders and experts have raised an alarm over the rising cases of drug abuse among Nigerians, especially the youths and women and called for concerted efforts to address the menace.

They made the call in Abuja at the 6th annual Ramadan lecture series of the Ashraaf Islamic Foundation with the theme, ‘Drug Abuse, Criminality and Insecurity in Nigeria: Towards a Collective Solution’.

Speakers at the event, which also featured a national prayer, included Prof. Adam Okene Ahmed of the National Defence Academy (NDA), and the Digital Imam, Sheikh Muhammadu Nuhu Khalid, among others.

Ahmed, who chaired the occasion, reiterated the call for a drug test for all public officers, while Khalid urged all parents to stop over-pampering their children to the point that they begin to have a sense of entitlement that culminated in joining drug abuse after joining bad gangs.

This is as the founder, Ashraaf Islamic Foundation and Chief Imam of Nasirul-Lahi-Li-Fatih, Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Mosque, Utako, Abuja, Sheik Sharafudeen Abdulsalam Aliagan, said that the organisation having the interest of the nation at hearts sees the rising drug abuse, despite government and other citizen’s efforts called for concern, thus the theme of this year’s lecture.

However, the panelists in a communique issued at the end of the occasion, agreed that the level of poverty and illiteracy in the country leads people to abuse drugs and criminality.

“The government should revamp the Almajiri system where they can learn the Qur’an, skills, and other education that will make them more enlightened and better citizens. Also, the teaching of drug abuse and criminality should be taught in the curriculum of schools from the primary level.

“It was pointed out that the effects of the use of drugs affect every sector of society; economically, socially, physically, mentally, etc. Families are gravely affected when drug abuse is on the increase. Many parents are affected.

“It was observed that stigmatization of drug abusers and criminals is a challenge to finding help and solution. Often, when people stigmatize a drug abuser or criminal, he continues to hide from family members and society. Parents, especially fathers should not leave the upbringing of children to mothers alone. Fathers should be friends to their children, especially, the male children,” the communique read.