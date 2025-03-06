Former Presidential Aide Urges Fairness in Managing Natasha’s case

Former presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, has criticized what he describes as a coordinated effort to silence the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akande, who is the host of Inside Sources – a bi-weekly socio-political discussion programme – voiced his concerns during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, urging the Senate to halt its alleged intimidation tactics against the female senator.

The controversy erupted after Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment—a claim that Akpabio has vehemently denied.

The allegation has since ignited political tensions, leading to what Akande and others see as a deliberate effort to undermine her credibility.

Weighing in on the unfolding drama, Akande warned the Senate against creating the impression that it is attempting to suppress Akpoti-Uduaghan’s voice. He criticized the response of male senators, arguing that their collective stance appears orchestrated to discredit her claims.

“They need to stop all these images, meetings, and ganging up against this woman. That has to stop,” Akande stated. “The leadership of the Senate needs to show us that there is going to be a dispassionate consideration of her allegations.”

Akande further emphasized the importance of due process, stating that any disciplinary action against Akpoti-Uduaghan should follow proper procedures without appearing prejudiced.

“Once that is sorted, if you think there is a need to punish her for violating the rules, it is the better way to handle it. This idea of all of the men coming out and brandishing the rules is not looking pretty at all.”

He warned that the Senate must tread carefully to avoid reinforcing the perception that it is trying to silence a female senator who has raised serious allegations.

“This woman has said to the whole world that she has been sexually harassed. We have to be careful; the Nigerian Senate has to be careful not to create an impression that we are trying to silence her,” he said.

Despite the public outcry, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition against Akpabio, declaring it “dead on arrival.” The committee, which convened on Wednesday, cited procedural violations and legal constraints as the basis for its decision.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, explained that Akpoti-Uduaghan had personally signed the petition rather than having it endorsed by another individual, which violated Senate Order 40. Furthermore, he noted that the matters raised in the petition were already in court, making them sub judice and outside the Senate’s jurisdiction.

The confrontation between Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate leadership began to escalate on February 20, 2025, when she rejected her assigned seat in the chamber, directly challenging the Senate President’s authority. The female senator has since filed a N100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio, further intensifying the conflict.

In response, the Senate referred her to the Disciplinary Committee for alleged misconduct. The situation took another turn on Wednesday, March 5, when the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct convened a hearing on her alleged refusal to comply with Senate rules. However, Akpoti-Uduaghan was absent from the session, raising concerns about her willingness to engage with the committee.

Expressing disappointment over her absence, Senator Imaseun remarked, “We waited, and unfortunately, she is not here. I hope that before we conclude this procedure, she will join us.”

He defended the committee’s mandate, stating that it was acting within its authority. “Every petition is referred to us by the entire Senate, and the committee has the authority to deliberate on such matters. In this case, the issue was brought before us on February 25 by Senate Spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu—nothing more, nothing less.”

Despite her non-appearance, Imaseun reiterated his expectation that Akpoti-Uduaghan would eventually present herself before the committee.

The senate slammed a six-month suspension on her on Thursday.