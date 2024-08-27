✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at 76. The first non-British manager of England, he led the team to the quarter-finals of three major…

sven goran eriksson
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at 76. The first non-British manager of England, he led the team to the quarter-finals of three major tournaments from 2001 to 2006.

Diagnosed with cancer, Eriksson revealed in January that he had “at best” a year to live.

Over his career, Eriksson managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma, and Lazio, winning 18 trophies. He also coached national teams like Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines.

Starting his managerial career in 1977 with Degerfors, he later found success with Gothenburg, Benfica, and Lazio, securing numerous titles including the Serie A and UEFA Cup.

 

 

 

