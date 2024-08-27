Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at 76. The first non-British manager of England, he led the team to the quarter-finals of three major…

Diagnosed with cancer, Eriksson revealed in January that he had “at best” a year to live.

Over his career, Eriksson managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma, and Lazio, winning 18 trophies. He also coached national teams like Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines.

Starting his managerial career in 1977 with Degerfors, he later found success with Gothenburg, Benfica, and Lazio, securing numerous titles including the Serie A and UEFA Cup.