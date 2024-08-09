former caf president, issa hayatou, dies at 78

The former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou has died at the age of 78. A right-hand man of Mr Hayatou…

The former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou has died at the age of 78.

A right-hand man of Mr Hayatou during his tenure as CAF president confirmed the demise of the longest-serving African football leader.

Apparently, he passed away on Thursday in Paris as reported by several outlets.

Born on August 9, 1946, in Garoua, Cameroon, Hayatou was not only a former footballer but also one of the most influential sports administrators in Africa. He served as the President of CAF from 1988 until March 2017, a period during which African football experienced significant growth and global recognition.

His tenure at CAF saw the expansion of the Africa Cup of Nations, the inclusion of more African teams in the FIFA World Cup, and the strengthening of football infrastructure across the continent.

Hayatou also held the position of interim President of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016, stepping in after the suspension of Sepp Blatter. His brief leadership at FIFA came during one of the most turbulent times in the organization’s history, yet he managed to steer it through a crucial period with his characteristic calm and authority.

“We have lost a remarkable leader, a man who devoted his life to the advancement of football in Africa,” a CAF spokesperson remarked.

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to further develop the sport on the continent.”