Former Arsenal record signing, Pepe, joins Trabzonspor

Arsenal’s former record signing Nicolas Pepe left the Premier League club on Saturday as the Ivory Coast winger completed his move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Pepe cost Arsenal £72 million ($89 million) from Lille in 2019 but made only 43 Premier League starts during a troubled spell in north London.

Arsenal agreed to terminate Pepe’s contract with a year remaining, allowing the Ivory Coast international to secure a transfer to Trabzonspor

The 28-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 112 Arsenal appearances, spent last season on loan at French side Nice and last started a league game for the Gunners in October 2021.

“We can confirm that Nicolas Pepe is leaving the club. We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect,” an Arsenal statement said.

“Everyone at Arsenal thanks Nicolas for his contribution during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

In a video posted on Trabzonspor’s website, Pepe said: “I came here to become a champion and achieve success.”

