Former Anambra AG calls for activation of state Coroners’ Inquest

Former Attorney-General of Anambra State, Chief Nnoruka Udechukwu, has called for the activation of Coroners Inquest laws of the state. Coroner is an inquiry into…

Former Attorney-General of Anambra State, Chief Nnoruka Udechukwu, has called for the activation of Coroners Inquest laws of the state.

Coroner is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.

He made the call in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday, during a briefing on why there should be a coroner inquest on one Tochukwu Onyemelukwe, who died in 2021.

According to him, his chamber had initiated a process of coroners inquest to unravel the cause of his unnatural death.

He said his chamber had made application to the Chief Magistrates’ Court of Anambra to hold a coroner’s inquest to determine the cause and circumstance of the death of Onyemelukwe.

Udechukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), disclosed that after the deceased died violently on November 30, 2021, the case was reported to the police.

He, however, said no account for the death of the young man had been given.

He said coroner’s inquest laws were duly enacted in the state but had remained recondite over the years, noting that it is time to activate it.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...