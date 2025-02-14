Forfeiture order: Keystone Bank remains fully operational, stable – CBN

Following the court order that the shares of Keystone Bank Limited previously held by the shareholders be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured members of the public that Keystone Bank Limited “remains sound, safe and fully operational.”

Daily Trust reports that the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, ordered the forfeiture of 6.3 billion units of ordinary shares of Keystone Bank Limited, valued at N1.00 each, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Tuesday gave the order after Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited, represented by its Chairman, Umaru Hamidu Modibbo, pleaded guilty to the fraudulent conversion of N20 billion belonging to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) funds.

Since the forfeiture order, there has been panic among depositors of the bank over the safety of their funds.

But the apex bank on Friday allayed their fears, saying the bank remains fully operational and stable.

Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali in a statement stated that Keystone operations are fully secure, adding there is no course for concern.

The statement read: “We acknowledge that this development may have triggered customer concerns; however, we wish to underscore that the stability of the banking system and the safety of depositors’ funds remain our top priorities.

“Keystone Bank’s operations are entirely secure, and there is no reason for concern. For clarity, the Court Order merely reaffirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s prior decision to take over the management of Keystone Bank Limited in January 2024, following a change in its leadership.

“Since then, the CBN has closely monitored the bank’s operations to ensure they are in full compliance with regulatory standards, operational transparency, and the interests of depositors. As part of our commitment to safeguarding the financial system and building public trust, we shall continue to monitor the bank’s performance.

“We will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of depositors, staff, and stakeholders. Customers are also encouraged to contact Keystone Bank’s customer support or visit any Keystone Bank branch for inquiries or concerns.”