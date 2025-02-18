Forfeiture: Court okays Diezani’s amendment of application

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted a former minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s application to amend her originating summons challenging the order for the forfeiture of assets linked to her.
Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday granted the application to enable Diezani to bring an amended application against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Justice Ekwo ordered that the amended processes be filed and served to the EFCC within five days while they are to respond within 14 days.
Diezani’s application was argued by her lawyer, Godwin Inyinbor, and the EFCC’s counsel, Divine Oguru, did not oppose it.
In an originating summons by Diezani’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) dated January 9, 2023, she contends that she was not given a fair hearing as contained in Section 36(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999, in the grant of the orders for the forfeiture of the assets.
The EFCC had alleged that Diezani’s assets like properties and $40 million jewelleries had been forfeited to the government.
The matter has been fixed for hearing on March 17.
