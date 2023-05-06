Forensic institute moves to tackle ‘yahoo yahoo’ menace

The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) said it had set machinery in motion to tackle the menace of internet…

The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) said it had set machinery in motion to tackle the menace of internet fraudsters and other fraudulent activities through ponzhi schemes.

The president of the institute, Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, said this in Abuja during the inauguration of the Board of Diplomats for Digital Forensics, chaired by Prof Adesina Sodiya and the Board of Diplomats for Forensic Accounting and Auditing chaired by Prof Godwin Emmanuel Oyadokun to control financial crimes and ensure quick convictions of suspects through forensic evidences.

Gashinbaki said the inauguration was in fulfilment of the act establishing the CIFCFIN to set standards in all the areas, and in all the components of Forensics and Fraud Investigation.

He called on members of the Board for Digital Forensics to immediately tackle the menace of ponzi schemes operators, yahoo yahoo boys, and other monumental fraud that happen within the digital space.

He also urged the diplomats for forensics accounting and auditing to utilise their expertise as forensic accountants and forensic auditors to analyse financial statements, audited accounts among others to forestall fraud, especially in the public sector.

“One very important attack area we would want them to look at is the claim of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that there were so many attacks on its server within the period of the last general elections. These are the things we would want them to critically look at so that ultimately, within the coming days the Board will be able to advise INEC on the best practices around the world on how to forestall these kinds of attack and not to compromise such an important activity like our general elections,” he said.

In his remarks, the chairman, Board of Diplomats for Digital Forensics, Prof Sodiya, assured that that the board’s performance would lead to the conviction of financial criminals through digital forensics.

Also speaking, the chairman, Board of Diplomats for Forensic Accounting and Auditing, Prof Oyadokun, assured that the board would get to work and close the gap in society with respect to the appropriate standards they must set and put in place for the institute