Forensic institute inducts new professionals to combat corruption

The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) in Abuja has graduated 34 participants from its second stream of professional practice training.

These new graduates are now part of the elite corps of forensics and fraud investigators, equipped with advanced skills and knowledge to tackle financial crimes, fraud, and corruption in Nigeria.

Among the graduates were the Auditors-General of Adamawa and Katsina States, Alhaji Ahmed Usman and Tukur Anas Abdulkadir, as well as Mr. Ezekiel Anas Dasche, Director of Treasury in Plateau State.

CIFCFIN’s President and Chairman-in-Council, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, urged the graduates to uphold the highest standards of forensic practice and to maintain discipline, ethics, and professionalism in all their endeavours.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration with fellow practitioners to expand knowledge and practice.

Dr. Gashinbaki also reiterated the institute’s commitment to excellence in professional practice. He reminded the graduates that, as they receive their practising licenses, they must serve as global ambassadors for CIFCFIN.

Earlier, the Chairperson of CIFCFIN’s Professional Practice Committee, Madam Shiva Rae Kondoun, advised the graduates to embrace lifelong learning.

Madam Kondoun highlighted the importance of networking, continuous learning, and staying updated, while also emphasizing discipline, ethical conduct, and professional integrity.