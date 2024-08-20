Foreign remittance surges by 130% to $553m in July –CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reported a 130% surge in remittance inflows, with the figure reaching $553 million in July 2024. This is…

This is according to a statement on Tuesday by Hakama Sidi Ali, the CBN acting Director of Corporate Communications.

According to the apex bank, this milestone represents the highest monthly remittance inflows ever recorded, marking a significant increase from the same period in 2023.

The statement read: “The substantial growth in remittance receipts is attributable to policy measures introduced by the CBN to enhance liquidity in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. These measures include granting licences to new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), implementing a willing buyer-willing seller model, and enabling timely access to naira liquidity for IMTOs.

“Diaspora remittances are a crucial source of foreign exchange for Nigeria, supplementing both foreign direct investment and portfolio investments. The CBN’s initiatives have supported continued growth in these inflows, aligning with the institution’s objective of doubling formal remittance receipts within a year.”

In January 2024, the CBN issued a circular that removed the previous cap on exchange rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).

Before the circular, IMTOs were required to quote rates within a permissible range of -2.5% to +2.5% around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The CBN also established a minimum operating capital requirement for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) at $1 million for foreign entities and an equivalent amount for local IMTOs.

Also, IMTOs can now trade on the official market.