Foreign investors interested in Nigeria’s livestock sector – Jega

Nigeria’s livestock sector has started to attract American, Chinese and other foreign investors, the co-chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee, Attahiru Jega, has said.

Speaking in Borno on Saturday during the inauguration of the Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement in Mafa LGA, Jega said the federal government’s reforms were fuelling the interest.

According to him, the settlement was part of a broader national effort to modernise Nigeria’s livestock sector.

He called for collective action from private and public stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the government’s reforms.

“The livestock reforms are not just the responsibility of the federal government or the state governments alone. It is critical that all stakeholders ranchers, farmers, policymakers, and international partners work together to ensure the success of this initiative,” he said.

Jega said it is important to integrate innovative solutions to boost productivity and ensure long-term sustainability.

He said: “We must embrace modern ranching techniques, focus on breed improvement, and provide adequate training to livestock farmers. This will enhance the quality of meat and dairy products while creating jobs and economic opportunities for our people.

“International partners such as JBS S.A., Saudi Arabia, the United States, and China have already expressed interest in investing in our livestock sector. This is a clear indication that the reforms we are implementing are gaining global recognition.”

The national president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Usman-Ngelzarma, described the livestock settlement as a testament to a “collective commitment” toward enhancing the livelihood of pastoralists.

“This initiative is not just a beacon of hope but a practical solution to many of the problems faced by pastoralist communities.

“It is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose and share a commitment to progress,” he said.