Business

Foreign investor eyes LivingTrust mortgage bank

In a move described as a demonstration of the increasing profile of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, a foreign investor is currently looking toward acquiring a…

    By Yvonne Igwezuoha, Lagos

In a move described as a demonstration of the increasing profile of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, a foreign investor is currently looking toward acquiring a 7% stake in the bank.

According to industry sources familiar with the transaction, the investor is set to file the regulatory paperwork for the deal following the conclusion of due diligence.

If this acquisition sails through, it will see the investor hold a strategic stake in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. The investment would help LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc bolster its capital especially as it moves to become a dominant player in the nation’s mortgage banking space.

 

