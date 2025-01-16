Foreign fighters responsible for resurging terror attacks –Military

The military high command has revealed that the recent spike in terrorists’ activities across the North East and North West regions is due to an influx of foreign fighters serving as reinforcements for Boko Haram terrorists.

The outgone Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a Major-General disclosed this to journalists at Defence Headquarters, Abuja during a press briefing on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports Nigeria had in the past few weeks witnessed deadly attacks on military bases and civilian populations, raising concerns about the escalating security situation in the country.

SPONSOR AD

No fewer than 40 farmers were killed on Saturday at Dumba in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the farewell briefing, Buba, who was redeployed last week, attributed the resurgence to fighters from the Sahelian region working in collaboration with local accomplices.

“The resurgence in terror attacks can be attributable to the influx of foreign fighters who came in as reinforcements for these terrorists.

“These foreign fighters are from the Sahelian Region. The other contributing factor is the support from local collaborators who serve as informants, reporting on troops, movements,” the senior military officer said.

He assured Nigerians that despite these challenges, the military remained committed to eradicating terrorism, adding that apart from destroying their will to fight, it was also applying international pressure.

Buba added, “In spite of the situation, troops are profoundly conscious of their role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation. Though we might record occasional tactical setbacks.

“Our strategic objective remains unhindered and it is to break the terrorist will to fight. In essence, defeating an enemy means destroying or breaking his will to fight.

“And we are achieving this by the cumulative efforts of killing their operatives, Commanders and senior leadership.

“We are taking away their most important assets such as their logistics, administrative and fighting capabilities.

“And of course, we are applying regional and international pressure, as well as engaging the media. All these combine to destroy the terrorists’ will to fight.”

Emphasising the long-term nature of the counter-terrorism efforts, Buba stated, “Wars are fought and won all over the world by destroying the enemies’ will to fight. And we are bent on achieving just that.

“We understand that this war is not a quick fix, but a long and enduring military operation at the end of which these terrorists will be destroyed and we will have a better world.

“Reiterating the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring security using the slang for 2025, Buba stated that, ‘the military dey for you, dey for us’.

“Sadly, we are not there yet but inching closer every passing day. On the whole, security is everybody’s business. We must not compromise on security, otherwise, we compromise everyone’s security.

“Significantly, as you “dey for, who dey for you” this year. Know that, “the military dey for you, dey for us.”