Foreign businesses defying local competition in Kano

Historically, Kano has been a centre of attraction to foreign businessmen and interests, which explains the preponderance of foreign nationals operating different businesses and excelling at it in the ancient city.

The Lebanese, for instance, are known to be pioneers in furniture making in the ancient city. A prominent Lebanese who settled in Kano in the 1930s, Mohammed Rahi, was making royal chairs for the late Emir Abdullahi Bayero. His children took the business to new heights till around the year 2000 when the family business began to decline.

The late Tahir Fadallah, another prominent Lebanese businessman based in Kano, founded Rana Tahir, an enterprising furniture company in 1978, which brought him fame and fortune.

SPONSOR AD

Bulus Madaki, the accountant of the company, said Tahir Hotel in Kano was built in 1996 from the proceeds generated by Rana Tahir Furniture. He said the company enjoyed patronage from governments, corporate organisations and high net worth individuals because their products were of high quality that could compete with products of any other company in the world.

He said the business philosophy of the company was anchored on quality.

The furniture firm furnished five state governors lodges in Abuja’s highbrow area of Asokoro. It equally supplied furniture to the army headquarters in Lagos. It renovated and furnished the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Chief Judge and Grand Khadis official residences in Dutse, including the governor’s lodge when former President Goodluck Jonathan was visiting the state.

Madaki also said that Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Zamfara state government houses were given a facelift with furniture from the Kano factory.

However, patronage has been slowing down with the demise of the founder of Tahir Fadallah.

Commenting on factors responsible for the continued patronage of their products, Madaki said quality was the attraction though their products are expensive and competing with imported Chinese and local furniture makers.

The company delivers finished products at no cost within Kano, but clients outside the state are required to make arrangements to convey their goods.

A former inspector-general of police whose houses in Abuja, Kano and Jigawa states were furnished with products purchased from the firm, is one of their loyal customers,” Weekend Trust gathered.

According to Madaki, a customer who bought bed and other products in 1984 admitted that they outlived other furniture he imported from London.

A carpenter, Ibrahim Sale, who has been working in the company since 1982, said the products of the company used to be most sought after until its fortunes nosedived with imported foreign furniture taking its substantial market share.

Saleh said, “I have seen significant changes while working here. I was earning less than N2,000 in those days, but it was more than enough to take care of my needs. Now, N50,000 is not enough, even for an individual without dependants.”

Another employee of the company, Umar Yahaya, said he clocked almost 30 years working in the company despite the fact that there was no salary increase in the last 10 years, which he blamed on stiff competition from local and imported furniture.

Similarly, Musa Sale, who has spent 45 years in the company, said he joined as a bachelor but is now blessed with two wives and 15 children. He said the fortunes of the company changed since the death of the owner, expressing hope that the five children he left behind would keep his legacies by turning around the fortunes of business.

Rana Tahir is producing all its products locally with its factory and a showroom at the Bompai area of the city. The company brought foreigners who trained local carpenters, upholstery makers and sprayers who continue with the tradition of maintaining the high quality of its products,” Weekend Trust gathered.

The biggest challenge the firm is dealing with, according to a management staff who doesn’t want to be named, is low patronage from government since the death of the founder.

However, other furniture making companies owned by the Lebanese nationals in Kano are not fortunate to survive that long, as Rana Tahir Show Gallery and General Enterprises owned by Lebanese citizens.

But the Lebanese are not alone in the business. Turkish nationals are also taking a substantial market share from the furniture business in Kano.

Unlike Rana Tahir, a Turkish firm, Life Turkish Furniture, imports finished products for sale in Kano. To compete with other players, the Turkish company opened a factory in Kaduna, where they assemble imported Turkish furniture.

A member of staff of the company who identified herself as Ella said the company only imports royal sofas and the fabrics used in other normal sofas from Turkey but assembled other products at its factory in Kaduna.

Prices of their products start from N1.9 million to N2 million. Royal sofa costs from N8 million and above, while a bed goes for N2 million.

The exploits of Turkish business in Kano may have been complemented by the appointment of a prominent Kano businessman and insurance guru, Alhaji Muhammed Hassan Koguna, as an honourary consul of the Republic of Turkiye, according to Bashir Ibrahim, a Kano-based business and financial analyst.

“I am not surprised by the business exploits of Turkish citizens in Kano. You know Turkey is an emerging market and would naturally explore business opportunities elsewhere, as well as attract investment. I think the appointment of the honourary consul also plays an important role. I know for sure that many Kano students went to Turkish universities through him,” Ibrahim said.

Operators of both Turkish and Lebanese furniture firms who spoke with Weekend Trust admitted that they were recording low patronage now because of imported cheap Chinese products, in addition to low quality furniture produced by roadside carpenters.

Senegalese dominate tailoring services

Senegalese tailors who run their businesses in Fagge or Zoo Road and other locations in Kano are excelling with increased patronage from women, who are captivated by their expertise and fashion designs.

Souleymane Mane Senegales, a tailoring firm located along Zoo Road, enjoys patronage from young women.

Rumaisa’u Halliru told our correspondent that she patronised Senegalese tailors because they meet her expectations, in addition to delivering on time.

“I have been coming here for the last two years. The attraction for me is that they are polite to customers and keep their shop neat and attractive. Local tailors do not keep their promise,” she said.

The manager of the shop, owned by a Fulani of Senegal origin, declined to comment on their business philosophy, which sees them grow and compete favourably with local businesses.

However, the story is different at Diallo Best Designs, also a Senegalese tailoring firm. Ahmad Jallo, the co-owner of the firm, explained that the original owner Ahmad Diallo, also a Fulani citizen of Senegal, returned to his country some years back when attacks by insurgents were frequent in Kano.

Jallo, who is from Adamawa State, said he learnt tailoring skills in Dakar, Senegal before moving to Kaolack, where many Nigerians visit during Maulud and spent about 10 years working as a tailor.

He lamented that the business was declining due largely to stiff competition from local tailors who operate from their houses without paying the necessary revenue; and therefore, charge low fees. Jallo said he depended on the business for his livelihood.

Hajiya Asmau Sani, Diallo’s loyal client, said she was attracted to them because of their tailoring services.