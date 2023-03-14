✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Foreign airlines trapped funds now $743m – IATA

As Nigeria’s forex crises deepens, repatriated funds of foreign airlines has peaked to $743,721,097 from $662m in January 2023. The International Air Transport Association disclosed…

aircraft from indonesia

As Nigeria’s forex crises deepens, repatriated funds of foreign airlines has peaked to $743,721,097 from $662m in January 2023.

The International Air Transport Association disclosed this In a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, signed by the Area Manager West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun.

In the letter seen by our correspondent IATA called on the minister to intervene so the foreign airlines can repatriate their funds.

“For over a year, Nigeria has been the country with the highest amount of airline-blocked funds in the world” the letter indicated.

Details later…

