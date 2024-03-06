For the sake of Ramadan

I would like to call the attention of those who are financially buoyant to engage in charitable acts during the sacred month of Ramadan which will…

I would like to call the attention of those who are financially buoyant to engage in charitable acts during the sacred month of Ramadan which will be with us in the next few days. Many people are wallowing in excruciating hunger due to the high cost of food.

For the sake of the blessed month of Ramadan, when the reward for every good deed is multiplied, we are religiously urged to double religious tasks, especially feeding those who are hungry during the month.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says “Whoever feeds a fasting person will earn the same reward as him without diminishing in any way the reward of the fasting person.”

Many Muslims are in need of assistance at this time when the price of every food item has doubled, making people unable to feed their families.

I would like to encourage those economically buoyant to take heart and support those around them with food to ease their suffering. If any wealthy individual could maintain continuous support for the vulnerable, there would be less distressing situation.

Malam Musbahu Magayaki resides at Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi State

[email protected]