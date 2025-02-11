For the attention of Governor Namadi of Jigawa State

Leaders do have wisdom and also take sound decisions; however, they sometimes appreciate advice and suggestions from their followers, especially those who genuinely want them to succeed. I want to use this medium to appeal to Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi, on certain issues that need his attention.

Your Excellency, as it has been known and believed by many, the rainy season is one season most people look forward to, perhaps because of its use and benefit to the existence and survival of plants and animals, and human beings.

Year in and year out, people make a lot of preparations for the coming of the rainy season annually, especially at this critical moment in Nigerians’ lives and survival. It is also a time when everybody, especially here in Jigawa State, has a fear of flooding.

The rainy season is a blessing to many, as water, which is very difficult for many people to get, is provided in abundance by nature. But on the other hand, instead of excitement and joy, it is becoming frightening and sorrowful for almost everyone in the state as the rains come with unexpected and excessive flooding, which brings about loss of lives, rendering many homeless, and sometimes hopeless. Destruction of houses and other valuables by flood has become rampant in Jigawa State.

I commend the efforts of the governor on the issue of tackling the issue in 2024. Because some mechanisms were put in place then and also now. I saw it in the second week of this January 2025, some work is ongoing at the Kafin-Hausa riverbank.

The issue of erosion and desertification shouldn’t be swept under the carpet because it is also a great and serious threat to the state. The problems too should be looked into to put good and strong measures to halt or reduce the threat. The planting of trees should be encouraged, and the cutting down of trees should be discouraged.

I still want to appeal to the governor to continue putting measures in place to halt or reduce the rampaging destruction from flooding in the state.

Another appeal to the Jigawa governor is on the farmers/herdsmen conflicts in the state.

Farmers/herdsmen conflicts have now become a national phenomenon and I urge the Jigawa State government to address this menace for a lasting solution. Since the problems are man-made, they can be resolved for the interest of peace, unity, stability, togetherness and for economic and political benefits.

These include encroachment of grazing land, animal routes encroachment and blockage, and denial of animals access to drinking water.

There is a need for workshops and seminars for the teeming Fulani youths across the state: at hamlets, villages, ward by ward and the local government level to create awareness on drug abuse and taking the law into their hands.

An American guitarist, songwriter, and singer, Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970), once said, “Knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens.”

Adamu Muhd Usman wrote from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa State