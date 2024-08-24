For 8 years, APC showed no interest in sanitizing electoral process – Dickson

Senator Seriake Dickson has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has not shown interest in sanitizing the electoral system in the last eight years. …

Dickson stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said deployment of technology in the electoral process would reduce human interference and intimidation during elections.

Dickson said, “We are building consensus in the national assembly on how we can have a voting system where you will reduce human interference that gives rise to manipulation and intimidation and all of that. Unfortunately there is technology.

“In 2015 a sitting president, President Jonathan, in the national interest and our party and the love for the country said to say use card readers. That was a major leap we got to build on.

“In the last eight years, the ruling party has not really shown that desire to see that we sanitize the electoral process. And most important at the level of national leadership to put their interest and interest of the party above the interest of the country by actively promoting and supporting the application of technology.

“And if that happens before 2027 we should have a situation where they should deploy technology. Technology is available in other countries where people can vote and the result is released at the polling unit. They know it and it’s electronically verifiable with minimum human interference.

“And security agencies who are to provide security also behave and have the resources. They will gradually move to a situation that after every election somebody who had contested and lost should be able to stand on a podium with the winner and say congratulations my dear friend.”